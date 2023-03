WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana’s very own Sam Burns uses a hot putter to capture the final 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies match play title in Austin, Texas Sunday afternoon.

Last man standing. 🏆



Sam Burns defeats Cameron Young 6-and-5 to win the 2023 @DellMatchPlay! pic.twitter.com/3Vaf9W41iM — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 26, 2023

The Shreveport native gets a surprise win of his own to eliminate close friend and defending champion Scottie Scheffler.