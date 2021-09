First reported by former News-Star columnist and current writer New Orleans Times-Picayune writer, Jeff Duncan, the Saints will meet the Packers in Jacksonsville’s TIAA Bank Field.

Both teams will still play, Sunday, September 12th at 3:25 p.m., and the game can be seen on FOX 14.

The Saints have spent this week practicing at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, due to Hurricane Ida impacts in New Orleans.