NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Former LSU Tiger and New Orleans native Trai Turner has reached a deal on a one-year contract with the Saints Tuesday.

The offensive lineman is a 9-year NFL veteran and former third-round NFL Draft pick, selected by the Carolina Panthers in 2014. During his time with the Panthers, Turner went to five consecutive Pro Bowl trips from 2015-19.

Turner has appeared in 126 career regular season games with 118 starts, playing with the Carolina Panthers (2014-19), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), Pittsburgh Steelers (2021), and Washington Commanders (2022).

He made 20 starts while at LSU in 2012 and 2013. Turner was Second-Team All-SEC with the Tigers in 2013.