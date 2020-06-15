Saints RB coach recounts extent of Alvin Kamara’s injuries last season

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Joel Thomas, Saints running back coach, had this to say in regards to Alvin Kamara’s health in 2019, “I know this, he wasn’t 100% you know the entire season.”

Kamara dealt with numerous injuries last year and despite missing two regular season games, he still ranked 15th in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage (1330).

“Whether it was a back, a knee, an ankle, whatever it was he just battled through it the best that he could, and I know at times you know people took it as something else, but bottom line, his 75% might be someone else’s 100%, and that’s why he was out there still trying to go and play and put his best foot forward,” says Thomas.

