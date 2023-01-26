ULM softball received a giant gift from a Louisiana legend.
Drew Brees donated three autographed Saints helmets to the program. According to a tweet, the helmets will be used for an upcoming fundraiser for the team.
by: Chris Demirdjian
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris Demirdjian
Posted:
Updated:
ULM softball received a giant gift from a Louisiana legend.
Drew Brees donated three autographed Saints helmets to the program. According to a tweet, the helmets will be used for an upcoming fundraiser for the team.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>