Saints kicker shutting “it down for the season” in order to focus on rehab

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints ran their record to 4-2 after a 13-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.
The win came after a late fourth quarter field goal by rookie Brian Johnson.
Will Lutz is usually the one making these clutch field goals for the Saints.
In a Tuesday morning tweet, Lutz heaped praise on the rookie kicker and announced that he will not be returning this season.
The next game for the Saints will be in the Superdome against the Buccaneers on Halloween.