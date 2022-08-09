METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A day after leaving practice early after sustaining a ‘tweaked foot,’ New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen confirmed starting quarterback Jameis Winston will not be playing in the preseason opener against the Texans in Houston on Saturday.

Winston, who sprained his right foot during 7-on-7 drills on Day 11 of the Saints 2022 Training Camp, did not practice on Tuesday. Coach Allen said Winston is considered “day-to-day” at this point.

“Jameis kind of sprained his foot a little bit yesterday,” said Allen. “I don’t really think it’s going to be that big of a challenge. Certainly, we are going to get him back healthy before we put him back out here.”

The 28-year-old, 8-year pro is coming off a season-ending knee injury he suffered during a Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Winston is still sporting a knee brace and is expected to wear one during the season.

Backups Andy Dalton and second-year pro Ian Book will take snaps under center against the Texans.

Dalton, 34, is a three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback while starting for the Bengals between 2011-2019. He also started in place of an injured Dak Prescott in Dallas during 2020 and started two games for the Chicago Bears before suffering a knee injury in 2021.

“Andy has done a good job,” said Allen. “That’s why he is here. He’s got a lot of experience and started in our league, and has performed at a high level … it’s comforting to know you have that there if you need it.”

The Saints travel to Green Bay next Friday (Aug. 19) for the team’s second preseason game of the season. The final preseason game will be held the following week in the Caesars Superdome against the Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 26).

The Saints season opener will be in Atlanta against the Falcons on Sept. 11.