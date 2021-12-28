Saints defense battles, Dolphins offense prevails

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 27: Marcus Davenport #92 of the New Orleans Saints strip sacks Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome on December 27, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The Saints did what they could with what they had. New Orleans was without 15 starters from COVID, and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagavailoa had himself a game. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 198 yards.

Since week 9 Tagavailoa has the highest completion percentage in the NFL at 74. However, the Saints defense allowed just three points in the first half…and remember this is without Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander and Malcolm Jenkins.

“That’s always a big loss especially missing anybody. We missed a lot of people as a team so obviously it’s going to affect us but we make new excuses we went out there and tried to play our game and tried to win. We didn’t so we have to figure this out and get onto the next,” said Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport.

“I thought that our defense battled. The first set of points was the turnover. At halftime the score was low. I thought they did well. They had some short fields (to defend). Certainly they played well enough for us to be in this game, which we were for a good majority of it. I thought that they battled,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The Dolphins move into a playoff spot after the game and the Saint chances decrease 35%. New Orleans next game is Sunday at home against the Panthers.