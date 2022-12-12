METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Just days after the NFL issued a $550,000 fine on the Saints following Cam Jordan’s alleged fake injury in a loss against Tampa Bay on Dec. 5, the seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end spoke with media in a locker room interview at the team’s training facility on Monday.

Of the more than half a million dollar total, Jordan was personally fined $50,000, as was position coach and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100K, while the franchise received a $350K punishment.

Jordan was asked if he felt his integrity was questioned by the NFL.

“Yeah for sure,” said Jordan emphatically. “In terms of how I play this game, and how hard I play this game … if this was a civil lawsuit, I’d countersue for triple the amount. The amount of work I’ve put into being a part of the league, the amount of honor I take in playing this game, that’s why I also laugh at this. I’m like, ‘you know my track record, you know I do everything I can to be on the field and a part of the team’.”

Head coach Dennis Allen backed Jordan’s injury claim as he spoke with media during his press conference minutes later.

“I really can’t get into that, at this point and time,” he said. “I will say, I don’t think our team did anything wrong. [Cam Jordan] has an injury.”

All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis and all-purpose offensive weapon Taysom Hill both weighed in on the matter and offered full support to Jordan.

