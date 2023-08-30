Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Saint Fredrick Warriors are set to kick off their season opener against a familiar foe as the first obstacle in their way of a state title quest.

The Warriors have defeated the Holy Savior Menard Eagles the past two season openers by an average of 28 points, and they are looking to make it a third straight victory at home. St. Fredrick went 7-3 last season before being knocked out by in the playoffs by Southern Lab for the second consecutive year.

In the process of turning the page on last season the warriors will be yielding a new quarterback under center this season with sophomore Montrel Conner running the offense, but head coach Andy Robinson has faith that his lack of experience will be made up with the abundance of talent he possesses and the weapons he’s surrounded with.

“He has a lot of good guys around him, so he doesn’t have to make all the plays, “said Robinson.

Players like Kenneth Cooper say the goal for the team is to not only make the playoffs again, but to win it all.

“We just want to win. We trying to make it to that game in the dome. December, we are coming,” said Cooper.

The Warriors take on the Eagles Thursday night at 7 p.m.