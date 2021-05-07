Safe to say, it’s been a good year for West Monroe alum and current Louisiana Tech star, Taylor Young

What a season its been for Taylor Young! The West Monroe native and Rebel baseball alum is second in batting for Louisiana Tech.

To date, Young is hitting .346. He’s also tied for the team lead in doubles and home runs.

Bulldogs head coach, Lane Burroughs, spoke highly of the infielder.

“My wife was like, “Yay, Taylor!, ‘” says Burroughs. “And, I said, ‘Yeah, I’m glad he’s a Bulldog.’ That’s how you say it. He’s a dirtbag. He’s a grinder. He’s a ball player and all of that. He’s really smart. And, he really studies the game. He’s kind of our coach out there. He’s a coach on the field. He runs everything. He knows everybody. What they’re doing and all of that, and all of the calls.”

