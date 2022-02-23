Louisiana Tech (4-0) takes down No. 8 LSU (3-1), 11-6 at Pat Patterson Park/Love Field on Wednesday night. It was the Bulldogs first win over their in-state foes since 2019.

Ruston High School alum, Cade Gibson, earned the start for Tech. The former Bearcat struck out eight batters in five innings of work. Gibson surrendered three earned runs to the Tigers.

West Monroe High School alum, Taylor Young, finished 3-for-4, including a home run and four runs batted in.

Louisiana Tech returns to the diamond on Friday night at the Love Shack, versus Tulane.