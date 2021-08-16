Ruston’s BJ Green talks commitment to LSU track and field, and possibility also playing football

“Being able to go to LSU, that’s my dream school. You know, it was a pretty easy decision.”

Okay, maybe not all of life choices are hard. Ruston’s BJ Green is firm commit to the Tigers’ track and field program.

“Green who helped the Bearcats win the Class 5A Championship this year, also serves as Ruston’s defensive back. He even has a football offer from Louisiana Tech.

“I love football, ” says Green. “Having to put that aside and choose track either way it goes, I’m going to have a successful career.”

NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian asked the incoming senior if there is a chance he would commit to playing football for his hometown Bulldogs. The Ruston star also has offers from Lamar and Northeastern State University.

“Most definitely, there is that chance. If I get the right offer that I need, it’s a possibility.”

And, if you’re hoping to see BJ Green hurdle over opponents inside Death Valley.

“Yes sir, it’s a possibility I can do both.”