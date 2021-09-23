Ruston’s already tough schedule gets tougher over the next two weeks

Looking at Ruston’s current football schedule for the 2021 season, a few things stand out. The Week One date with Neville, that resulted in a 27-24 loss. Of course, the victory over Oxford (MS), which was only added after Archbishop Rummel was forced to bow out of their scheduled game with the Bearcats, originally set for September 10. While being 2-1, the team has recorded a combined 78 points over the last two contests.

This week, Jerrod Baugh’s bunch will host defending 4A State Champion, Carencro. The next week? A road matchup with St. Thomas More. Ironically, Neville will host STM this Friday at Bill Ruple Stadium.

Coach Baugh explained his reason, to NBC 10 Sports, for putting together a loaded schedule.