Ruston victorious over Ash 37-23

Ruston, LA(KTVE/KARD) —

Ruston bearcats taking on the alexandra trojans for a big conference match up

Playoff feels we are getting into tonight as these two team coming into the game 6 and 1

Ruston leading 13 to 7 end of the 1st quarter so will now take things into the second quarter

bearcats inside the redzone jr. Jaden osborne (quarterback )Snaps hands off to his jr dyson fields (running back)

Who would rush for big gains on the drive would get brought down to the one yard line

next play 1st and goal jaden osborne snaps hands off to his dyson fields again and he would find his way into the endzone through that trojans defense

bearcats now 13 to 10

Ashh would possession (quarterback) Joe bordelon

Snaps……steps back looks for an open reciever and would connnect with number 7 sr daylond hammond

There…..Bearcats there lil struggle to bring him down but managed to get that done there

next play….trojans first and goal here and would get inside the endzone there score they’re trailing ruston 16 to 22 only down a touchdown

later in the fourth trojans with possession……..joe bordelon stepping back looking down field and would connect with number 11 sr theron johnson and runn runn runnn trojan runnn he will find himself crossing through the endzone it will now be a one point game with trojans in the lead 23 to 22 for the first time tonight

bearcats now looking to respond….. Find themseleves inside the 30……its 3rd down bearcats need big gains here and

…..jaden osborne fakes hand off for the keeps looking for open reciever but can’t find no one and would rush down to the 1st yard line to get the 1st down

1st and goal qb snap hands off to his running back sr devian wilsonand would glide into the endzone to put the bearcatss up 30 to 22

And for the rest of the game bearcats would take it all the way to the house with the final 37 to 23 as they extend

Their record 7-1 and are 3 and 0 at home