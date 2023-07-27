RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— This week women in sports were highlighting the Ruston 6U Sweetees Softball team. The Sweetees have been practicing all week as they make their debut at the little league world series in Alexandra, Louisiana.

The girls in the circle are ready to show their talent and pride for 71270.

Ruston Sweetees 6U vs. Ruston 8U during the team’s fundraiser scrimmage on Tuesday, July 25th at Ruston Sports Complex. (Photo by Dominique Williams)

One of the players’ parents tells KTVE Sports “I am just so excited to see how far they’ve come in these two short months. It’s been a great summer and I’m really thankful they’re having this experience, said Lantrip.”

Samantha Lantrip is the mother of softball athlete Grayson Lantrip on the 6U team. She says, it’s a full circle moment to watch her daughters follow in her footsteps and for the game of softball continues to be a family tradition.

“I play softball going up and now coming full circle to watch, and all three of our girls. We’re so thankful to have our families here and able to watch and cheer on the girls.



The family adds it’s been rewarding watching Grayson along with her teammates find joy in the sport.

Samantha Lantrip continues saying “That’s right she always wants to get out in the yard and she’ll say when y’all gonna hit me up a hot flies instead of calling them pop flies and she wants to hit a bucket of hot flies like her sisters. The girls are doing really well tonight playing against the older girls.

Ruston Sweetees 6U vs. Ruston 8U during the team’s fundraiser scrimmage on Tuesday, July 25th at Ruston Sports Complex. (Photo by Dominique Williams)



The Sweetees are back-to-back state champions and now look to bring a World Series Softball title back to Ruston, Louisiana. Below you can find the bracket listed with teams and game times from DixieGirlSoftball.org.

The Ruston Sweetees will start the first pitch vs. Wayne County, Tennesse on Saturday, July 29th at 9 am.

Ruston Sweetees 6U Softball 2023 Roster:

Kamryn Salter

June Johnson

Caitlyn Cato

Mary Lyla Buck

Nena Voorhees

Callie Hoefler

Annastyn Whitehead

Madelyn Letendre

Grayson Lantrip

Skylar Patterson

Ella Rose Kavalier

Charlie Cheer

Head Coaches: Travis Whitehead – Whitney Buck

Maggie Voorhees – Kane Rozelle