Ruston softball enters the Ashton Guin era

Tuesday was a new day, and era for Ruston’s softball program. The Lady Bearcats officially entered the Ashton Guin era.

Guin, a former assistant at Byrd High School and Louisiana Tech standout, was introduced as the team’s new head coach.

The niece of longtime football coach, Rodney Guin, replaces Tim Smith. He stepped down after eight seasons in May.

If you ask Guin, having prior connections allowed her the opportunity to coach in Ruston.

“Got a phone call one day from Coach [Mark] Montgomery, who was previously at Louisiana Tech, ” says Guin. “He said, ‘Look, if you’re interested, I’ll let them know.’ And, I said, ‘100 percent. Give them my name.’ And, then I got the call the next day to come and interview.”