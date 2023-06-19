Ruston, La (KTVE/ KARD) — The Ruston Sports complex is hosting the annual Ruston Park and Recreation Cheer Camp, and the only thing allowed in the building this week is fun and a lot of energy.

The camp teaches the kids the basics of cheer like tumbling, back bends, and toe touches. While it’s a great time for the youth, it’s just as exciting for the cheer coach in her first year teaching the camp.

“This whole event means a lot to me because it shows that I’m able to bring different diverse girls together with spirit…It’s getting them ready and starting their foundation. If they would like to further their career in cheerleading, they can, I’m very speechless and excited,” said Kaniya Dudley.

The cheer camp is not all hard work, it also comes with a few surprises along the way like playing popular games like “Red light Green light.”

The kids progress throughout the week will also not go to waste, today is just the setup for a great show later. The cheer camp will last all week from 3 P.M to 5 P.M and on Friday they will put together a performance for the parents at 9 A.M. to showcase all the skills they learned.