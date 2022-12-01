24 years ago, Ruston dropped a Class 5A title match to West Monroe, 32-14. In 2022, the Bearcats hope to make a visit to the Superdome, next week, with their sights on raising championship hardware for the first time since 1990.

The No. 1 seed from Division I non-select draws No. 5 Zachary, Friday at 7:00 at Hoss Garrett Stadium in Ruston.

NBC 10 Sports catches up with a trio of Bearcats who hope to do something that hasn’t been done in their lifetime.

“We try not to think about it too much, ” says Ruston quarterback Jaden Osborne. “But, that’s always been the goal, since we were little. That’s always been in the back of our mind. We’re not really focused, set-in on that.”

“We got to take one at a time, ” says Ruston wide receiver Aaron Jackson. “We’ve got to go ‘1-0’ again. You can’t think too much about it. Go one at a time.”

“I thought about it last night, ” says Christian Davis, Ruston defensive end. “It’s got to sink in. Just crazy. It hasn’t been done in so long. I want to be one of the first teams to do it. Break that little curse.”