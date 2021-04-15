Ruston High school punter/kicker commits to Louisiana Tech | CJ Maclin goes one on one with the future bulldog

It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win, no matter who's playing. ULM (11-20) was the victorious squad over Louisiana Tech (13-19), 5-4, in a Tuesday night softball clash at the new Dr. Billy Bundrick Field in Ruston.

Neville alum, Amber Coons, was credited with the victory. Ruston native Kara Goff was tagged with the loss.