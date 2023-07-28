RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In high school sports, Ruston High held its annual Bearcats football camp this week. A total of 260 kids from elementary to 9th grade participated in the camp Tuesday and Wednesday.

The kids were able to learn drills and techniques from current players and the coaching staff. Plus the players got to have some of playing bearcat football which in other words back yard football.

Ruston Junior High football players Kendrick Waldon and Tristen Smith shared their favorite moments of the camp.

Ruston Junior High student-athletes Kendrick Waldon and Tristen Smith talk about football as their favorite sport and more (July 26, 2023 – James Field at Hoss Garrett Stadium.)

Now the Ruston high school football team will open fall practice starting Monday

the Bearcats head into the 2023 season after finishing 2022 as state runner-up, after the long drought of no-state appearance.

I spoke with head coach Jerrod Baugh on the takeaway from last season as they enter a new one.

“I think the guys that are returning have a chip on her shoulder,” said Baugh. “You know it was a really good season. We were able to accomplish a lot of things here that haven’t been done in a long time but you know when you enjoy that while you’re in the middle of it. Then once it’s over and you don’t win that last ball game. I think the guys are returning to look back at that and feel like we missed an opportunity and I think they put in the work this summer. I think they’ll do that through the season to try to make sure we’re doing enough to not only make it back but allow themselves to win.

Ruston Head Football Coach Jerrod Baugh (July 26, 2023 – James Field at Hoss Garrett Stadium.)

The Ruston Bearcats will begin the regular season on Friday, Sept. 1, at home against Warren Easton. One of Ruston’s only two losses last season.

Ruston’s 2022 season saw many first during the ride to the state championships. Ruston ended West Monroe’s district streak and claimed the District 2-5A title after defeating the rebels 35-18 to close the regular season.

The Bearcats returned to the Super Dome for the first time since 1998 and finished as state runner-up.

Coach has started the theme for the upcoming 2023 season as #UnfinishedBusiness.