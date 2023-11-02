RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The time has arrived in week 10 of Louisiana high school football. The Ruston Bearcats are one game away from claiming the District 2 Class 5A title, with one team still left on their schedule to overcome the West Monroe Rebels.

As Ruston aims to capture that district title on Friday, the Bearcats are on pace to set a high of 10 wins on the year. This will make them undefeated for the regular season of 2023 by the books. The Kickoff for Ruston against West Monroe is set for November 3 at 7 PM inside Rebel Stadium at West Monroe High School.