Ruston Defensive Coordinator, 13-year NFL veteran Kyle Williams describes the moment he found out he was heading into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Kyle Williams’ career gets even more special. Wednesday, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame formally invited Williams along with others for induction into the highest pinnacle of the state’s sports scene.

Williams, currently a Defensive Coordinator for Ruston High School, played 13 seasons for the Buffalo Bills. During his time in the professional ranks, he was a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All Pro.

The former Bearcat football and track and field star later suited up for LSU. Williams was part of the 2003 National Championship team. He also claimed First-Team All SEC honors, during his senior season. Williams was selected by the Bills in the 5th round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

The 38-year old tells NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian what he was doing the moment he found out he was going to be inducted.

“I didn’t know until they called me and told me they had elected me to do it, ” says Williams. “Ronnie Rantz called me. I’ve known Ronnie for some years. He said, ‘Hey, I just wanted to call and congratulate you. You got elected into the Louisiana [Sports] Hall of Fame. This is your first year of eligibility. It took us six seconds to decide you’re in.’ I’m like, ‘Hey, that’s great. That’s cool. We’re actually at the facility game planning trying to figure out if we can beat, maybe it was Oxford, Misssissippi.’ I was like, ‘Hey, that’s great. I got to go to work. You call me if I can do anything else for you. But, I’ve known Ronnie for a long time. But, I was happy he let me know.”