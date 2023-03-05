It was a sight familiar to Wossman fans, their coaches, and of course the players, from only a year prior.

The seats inside Southeastern Louisiana’s University center were filled with purple and gold as the Lady Wildcats celebrated another state championship. It is the program’s third title all-time, and second in a row.

Otis Robinson’s team defeated Albany, 63-43, in front of a large cheering section from Arizona Avenue.

Danaya Ross led the Wildcats with 24 points, and had seven rebounds. Ross was among two others who scored in double-digits.