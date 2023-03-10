The year was 2013, the late, great, Jesse Burnette left ULM’s Fant-Ewing Coliseum as Class 3A state championship.

10 years later, the Bulldogs look to honor Coach Burnette by bringing another title to Renwick Avenue.

Friday, the No. 3 ranked Bulldogs face No. 4 Bossier. Wednesday, the Bearcats ended Wossman’s season.

Now, the Wildcats’ friends from 165 South look to enact revenge.

Saturday at noon, No. 2 Lincoln Prep faces No. 1 Northwood-Lena in the Division IV title game. Later that afternoon, at 4:00, No. 3 Winnfield meets No. 1 Port Allen for the Division III championship.

Jesse Davis and Dominique Williams have more from Lake Charles’ Burton Coliseum.