As fate would have it, two district rivals will meet for a third time in the course of a year.

It’s round two for this season of No. 14 Sterlington and No. 3 Union Parish. This time, a trip to the Division III non-select quarterfinals are on the line.

Dating back to last December, the Panthers edged the Farmers in the Superdome, 26-24.

In Week Seven of the 2022 campaign, the Farmers avenged their defeat in the Dome. Union Parish stunned the defending Class 3A Champions, 29-21.

Since falling to the Farmers on October 13, Sterlington has won three of their last four games. Keep in mind, their lone loss came to Amite, by one possession.

Meanwhile, in Farmerville, they’ve been victorious for seven straight weeks.

Both teams reunite, Friday at 7:00 at Union Parish’s Doc Elliott Stadium.