WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s women in sports we are highlighting the Louisiana Outlaws softball team from Monroe, Louisiana.

The 8U youth team are down in fort Walton Beach, Florida for the USSSA National Championship Road to the Reach World Series.

If the girls win their game Thursday July 13th, they will play for the championship Friday July 14th.

First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.