The skies outside were gloomy and gray on Tuesday, except inside Riverfield Academy.

The school celebrated sending one of their baseball stars off to college. Barnes Williamson signed a scholarship to continue his career with Southern Arkansas University-Tech in Camden.

The outfielder recorded a batting average of .366 for the Raiders. According to 2D Sports, Williamson was measured as having the highest baseball exit velocity off his bat, in the entire Southeast region.