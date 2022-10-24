The prep football playoffs are near for many schools. But, for others it’s here.

Riverfield Academy (5-5) begins preparation for a home postseason matchup with Clinton Christian Academy (6-4), Friday at 7:00 at Joe Meeks Field in Rayville.

The Raiders, led by veteran coach Kyle Stracener, defeated CCA, 61-32, in late September.

The Warriors enter Friday’s matchup, losers of two straight games. Unfortunately, for Riverfield, they’ve dropped the last three.

“[Clinton Christian Academy] was pretty good, ” says Riverfield tight end, Cooper Eldridge. “We took care of business last game. And, we’ll do it again this week. Been a lot of guys all throughout the Summer and Fall. We’ve really been pushing it.”

“Feel like we’re going to take the same approach, going to run the ball as hard as we can, going to throw it ” says Riverfield running back Brett Whorton. “[We’re] going to take care of business like last time.”

“They’ve been working hard for the last four years, ” says Riverfield Academy head coach Kyle Stracener. “They’re excited to have an opportunity to win a state championship.”