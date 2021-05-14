Riverfield Academy wins the Class 4A MSAIS baseball championship in extra innings 6-5

ABBEVILLE, La (KLFY) -- Memorial services for Gregory Walcott, a crew member who was never rescued or found from the Seacor Power accident, are set for Sunday.

A service honoring Gregory Walcott, 62, of Abbeville, will be held on Sunday, May 16 at 11 a.m. at Ark of the Covenant Ministries. A balloon release will take place immediately after the service.