RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Riverfield Academy has named Jeremy Foote the new head football coach. Coach Foote served five years at Delhi Charter as the head coach. During his time coaching at Delhi Charter, his team won the district championship in 2022.

Photo courtesy of Riverfield Academy

Coach Foote’s education includes a Bachelor of Science in K–12 Education from Louisiana Tech University and 10 years of coaching experience. Coach Foote lives in Delhi with his wife, Caroline, and two daughters. Coach Foote and his family are members of First Baptist Church of Delhi, where he serves as a deacon.