Riverfield Academy two-sport star, Brier Williamson, inks baseball scholarship with LSU-Alexandria

With the abnormalities of the last athletic school year, thanks to COVID-19, many athletes are still signing collegiate scholarships.

Add Riverfield Academy’s Brier Williamson to the list. The Raiders football and baseball star has signed a letter of intent to continue his career on the diamond, with LSU-Alexandria.

The first-team All-State selection homered seven times during his senior season, which ended with a MAIS 4A Championship. Williamson also brought home 43 runs during the 2021 campaign. The Raider batted .360, and had a slugging percentage of .715.

“Oh, it’s just been amazing, ” says Williamson. “Crazy year. State championship in football, baseball, signing to play college baseball. Just something a lot of people don’t get to experience. There have been a lot of people who’ve helped me accomplish what I’ve accomplished so far. And, I’m thankful for all of it.”

