RIVER OAKS WIN A TIGHT BATTLE OVER SICILY ISLAND 10-6

Mustangs with the ball. They hand it off to their runningback but that defense from Sicily Island is all over it.

Next play, quarterback looking to throw a screen pass but the pass is caught for negative yards.

First possession for Sicily Island. They give it to their back who makes some nice moves, stiff arms a defender before being thrown out of bounds.

Next play why not, he’s starting to heat up. They give it to him again and this time he breaks not 1 not 2 not 3 not 4 not 5 not 6 not 7 but 8 tackles on this play before finally being taken down.

He literally took the team on horse ride and would not let up.

All that wouldn’t matter because next play, they try to hand it off again but the ball is fumbled and the river oaks mustangs would recover.

River Oaks with the ball now and they get some good yards with these carry from their back.

Next play, quarterback rolls out, looks for a teammate and he throws to a wide open mustang but the ball is dropped.

Both teams just couldn’t start on a good foot tonight but river oaks would win this crazy dance 10-6.

