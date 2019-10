In a move first reported by the K104 Friday Night Scoreboard radio show, River Oaks athletics has been approved to apply for membership in the Louisiana High School Athletics Association (LHSAA).

The Mustangs are current members of the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools (MSAIS).

A formal vote to approve River Oaks in the LHSAA won’t happen until Spring 2020.

Here’s the official statement from River Oaks High School: