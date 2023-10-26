Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richwood High School Rams are revving up for a district duel with Carroll High School, a school they have not defeated since the 2018 season. The Rams are in win now mode to try and secure a spot in the postseason, but first they’ll have to run the gauntlet as the regular season is soon coming to an end.

The Rams are coming two hard losses to Wossman and Union Parish, and first year head coach Bakari Guice says it now or never for his team to make their case for the playoffs.

“I’ve been preaching to the guys that we’ve two games left, if they want to solidify a spot in the playoffs and get our opportunity to see what we can do, but we’ve got to finish strong. We’ve been in close games a few times, but we’re still waiting to play four quarters. If we can play four quarters or eight quarters for the next two weeks, we can punch our ticket and get into the playoffs and possibly get a home game,” said Guice.

Guice previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Rams for the last two years before being elevated to head coach and he also spoke about what it would mean to him, and the team reach the postseason in his first year as the head man in charge.

“It would mean a lot. As a player all you want is an opportunity. I’ve seen number one seeds go down to lesser seeds so it doesn’t really matter where we fall, we just want an opportunity to get in and compete to see what we can do in this tough 3A class,” said Guice.

Richwood and Carroll both have 3-5 season records, and both squads have yet to win a district game but all of that will change in this week’s intense contest; The Rams are striving to be the ones to spoil the party and claim victory on Friday night.

The game will be played at Richwood High School at 7 P.M.