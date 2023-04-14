“Man it’s going to be real tough, I just got to fight through it. It’s going to be real tough.”

Monroe native LaDarrius Patrick is set to graduate from college soon – that might be difficult. But, nothing he hasn’t fought and battled through before.

“Once my mother got sick, and my brother went off to jail, other things started happening within the family, ” says Patrick. “It got very challenging for me. I had to grow up quicker than what I was.”

Dating back to 2019, Patrick was wrapping up his senior year at Richwood High School. He was a football and track star. His demeanor never gave any hints of struggles at home.

“I had to stay focused, stay out of the way, ” Patrick continues. “Stay out of trouble in order to maintain and get better.”

He did stay determined. Patrick focused on the sport of track and field. It earned him a scholarship to Jarvis Christian College in Texas.

“It just started off with me playing football, ” says Patrick. “My coaches were always on me about running track so I can maintain my speed. And, when I started doing track, I just fell in love with it.”

While trying to make it out of tough situations no teen deserves to endure, he joined other team giving back to the community, such as The Christopher Project, and ‘Deputies Making a Change’ through the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“I really wanted to cry because I didn’t realize that many people cared for me when I experienced that, ” says Patrick. “I didn’t realize that many people cared for me and would actually do things like that for me. And, when they came in my life and were willing to do this and that for me, I was like so blessed and thankful.

On May 6, LaDarrius Patrick will make his family and city proud as he walks across the stage to accept his diploma from Jarvis Christian.

“I’m going to keep on working, because I know there’s better out there. I still have to accomplish more. It’s not going to be the end of it.”