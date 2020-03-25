Richwood/Grambling alum, current Wildcat Martez Carter on XFL cancellation due to coronavirus, ‘… Had a meeting and that’s when we figured out they canceled the season.’

The spread of coronavirus hasn’t been kind to sports – and the XFL wasn’t an exception. Last week, the league canceled the remainder of the 2020 season. Many players, including Richwood and Grambling alum Martez Carter are off the gridiron, for now.

” … We had practice, then right after practice we had a meeting. And, that’s when we figured out they discontinued the season, ” says Carter.

The decision to shutter was tough, but necessary. Less than two weeks ago, reports surfaced of two Seattle Dragons players testing positive for COVID-19.

“[Seattle] played against Tampa the week before, and those guys have been sick for about two weeks, ” Carter continues. “And, then we played Tampa. So, we were still a little worried. We still came in contact with some of those guys that played against that Seattle team.”

Less than a month prior to the stoppage, Carter had a break out game versus D.C. He scored three touchdowns in L.A.’s 39-9 victory. In the final days, the Wildcats defeated Tampa.

“We were playing some good football, ” says Carter. “The XFL, it wasn’t a ‘pit-pat’ league. It wasn’t a joke. Not to be able to showcase our talents, so we can get back to the NFL or where ever guys’ hearts are, it’s a tough one.”

In terms of pay, the running back didn’t leave empty handed.

“We don’t have any bonuses, like the active game check, and the winning bonus, ” Carter says. So, we just get the base salary for the remainder of the five weeks that we missed.”

Despite this year’s closure, Carter hopes one day the XFL will return healthier on and off the field.

“In a couple of years, guys can be making up to $120,000 to $200,000 dollars in three months, ” says Carter. “Man, this league can be very promising for guys who come out of college and don’t have a fair shot.”