Richwood/Grambling alum, current L.A. Wildcat, Martez Carter, talks how Coronavirus has affected him and his family

Last week, the XFL announced the cancellation of the 2020 season.

For the time being, that left Martez Carter off the gridiron.

The Richwood and Grambling alum played in three of the L.A. Wildcats’ five games.

Carter ended the year, with 49 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Those three scores came during a breakout contest versus the D.C. Defenders on February 23.

Carter told NBC 10 Sports how Coronavirus has affected he and his family’s way of life.

“In a major way somewhat, ” says Carter. “Due to just traveling. You know, my son can’t go anywhere. He’s miserable at home. He’s one year old. He’s trying to figure out why we’re so confined, why he’s off routine, things of that nature. It just goes to show, like everyone, had to make accommodations in order to operate in these times right now.”

The full interview with Martez Carter, will air Tuesday night at 10:00 on NBC 10.