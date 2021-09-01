Rhett Rodriguez named ULM’s starting quarterback against Kentucky on Saturday

‘Who’s the starting quarterback going to be?’ No matter which team, it’s a question many in the sports media industry tend to ask a lot, when it comes to covering football. Just a little insight to the business.

If you ask Warhawks head football coach, Terry Bowden, it wasn’t a real question. The former Clemson analyst hinted to NBC 10 Sports during Sun Belt Media Day, that the pendulum was swinging in favor of Rhett Rodriguez.

Many outsiders, perhaps, pointed to ‘Rhett-Rod’ as the the starting quarterback, due to his father, Rich Rodriguez being the Offensive Coordinator. It wasn’t as easy of a decision as we think.

“We pretty much at the end of Spring had made that decision, ” says Bowden. “And, the two other quarterbacks continued to work hard to fight each other out for that guy who came in second. And, they’ve been very close. None of them have chosen to pick up and leave.”

Bowden said during Monday’s media availability that Rodriguez “loves” having more than one quarterback. There’s a shot we might see Colby Suits and/or Jeremy Hunt this weekend.

ULM plays Kentucky at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game can been seen on the SEC Network.