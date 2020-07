According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is expected to join a list of leagues that will cancel all Fall activites.

Southwestern Athletic Conference will announce Monday it is canceling fall sports, sources told @Stadium. SWAC is latest FCS league that won’t play football in the fall — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 17, 2020

McMurphy tweeted that official word of the cancellations will take place on Monday.

On Thursday, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the ‘suspension‘ of Fall sports, with no official word if any activities will be moved to Spring.

So far, there has been no official word from Grambling on any sports being canceled.