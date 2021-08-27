Razorbacks and NBA legend, Sidney Moncrief and friends give back to youth in McGehee, Arkansas

It was a special day for many young men and women in McGehee, Arkansas. Several youth were treated with an opportunity to listen to former Razorbacks basketball and NBA star, Sidney Moncrief.

He stood on stage at the McGehee Men’s Club, while delivering his messages of being fiscally, and socially responsible. It’s part of his G.R.I.T. program.

Dozens of high school students from various schools in Southeast Arkansas took the advice and were under the direction of the five-time NBA All-Star.

“I like impacting people, ” says Moncrief. “Life is all about impact. And, I’ve been fortunate to travel to all different places. And, anytime you can have a platform to help not only students. But, we have parents here. It’s just very fulfilling for me to be a part of it.”

“We want to plant that seed so they can share it with their friends and help them grow, ” says Razorback football legend Muskie Harris. “Both principals and character rubs off on them, so it’ll rub off on their friends. If we can keep saving one kid from the graveyard or penitentiary, we feel very successful.”