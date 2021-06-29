Rayville’s new head basketball coach, Antwuan James on filling big shoes, replacing Damon West, ” … God blessed me to wear a size 11. I’ve been wearing big shoes my whole life … “

For the first time in over a decade, we won’t see Damon West on the sidelines for Rayville basketball games. But, we’ll see someone familiar: Antwuan James. The longtime assistant under West, has been officially named the newest Head Basketball Coach.

James replaces West, who stepped down last month, after a successful tenure. James has the spent the last seven years in Rayville. During that time, he’s led the program’s junior high and junior varsity programs.

“Anytime you’re coming behind a guy that’s won two state championships and have been there five consecutive years, it’s big shoes to fill. People have been asking me, ‘How does it feel to fill those big shoes?’ One thing about it, God blessed me to wear a size 11. So, I’ve been filling big shoes my whole life.”