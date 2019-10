During Week Five of Louisiana’s high school football season, Rayville earned their first victory of 2019. They defeated Vidalia, 26-12.

Rayville’s Kashie Natt proved to provide the punch needed to put the Hornets on top. Natt, who plays on the offensive and defensive side of the football, finished with 11 tackles, five sacks, and three touchdowns.

For that performance, he earns Beast of the Week honors!