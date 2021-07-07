Rayville’s Jasmine Reynolds makes history

July has been memorable for Rayville track and field star, Jasmine Reynolds. To be honest, this has been a month the Lady Hornet program will never forget.

Reynolds becomes the program’s first to sign a collegiate scholarship. She’s headed to Fort Scott Community College, in Kansas.

The Rayville native tells NBC 10 Sports when she started getting noticed by different colleges.

“Really noticed last year, that’s what my coaches told me, ” says Reynolds. “I really started to find interest in it. After I lost my dad, I really wanted to [compete] even more. It’s something he really wanted me to do.”