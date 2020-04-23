Rashard Lawrence on time at Neville, ‘…Wow, it’s been a great ride!’

Thursday night, the NFL will begin its annual draft festivities.

Where former LSU Tiger, Rashard Lawrence, lands is anyone’s guess, for now.

The Neville alum is aware of the many who support him in his hometown of Monroe.

Lawrence took time to speak with NBC 10 Sports, before a life changing weekend.

” … Was actually the other day looking through some of my old photos, back from Neville, ” says Lawrence. “Sent them over to Coach Herndon and Coach [Mickey] McCarty and was like, ‘Wow! It’s been a great ride!’ They were kind of one of the first true coaches that I had. They were there everyday, busting their butt, to get us ready to play every Friday night.

Tune into NBC 10 Sports, Thursday night at 10:00 for a full in-depth interview with Rashard Lawrence.