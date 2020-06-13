Racing returns to Chatham Speedway this Sunday, legend Tony Stewart will take part in festivities, ‘ … Probably the biggest race ever to come to Louisiana … ‘

This weekend, a racing legend will appear in Jackson Parish. Tony Stewart will take part in Sunday’s sprint car race at Chatham Speedway.

Stewart will bring fellow racing stars along for the ride. He last appeared at the track in March.

Gates open at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, with races beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Chatham Speedway owner Jerry Hobson spoke with NBC 10 Sports,

“Probably the biggest race ever to come to Louisiana, ” says Hobson. “It is the All-Star 4-10s. These are the top drivers in America. It’s really a big deal, that can be put in speeds of 130 miles per hour. It’s the biggest name, people, and the fastest cars will be there.”