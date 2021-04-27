Quitman softball hopes to leave Sulphur with team’s first championship

Some of our area’s softball teams will compete in the LHSAA state softball semifinals, on Thursday. Quitman is one of those squads, and it’s thanks to a unique mix of talent.

On a warm afternoon at the Jackson Parish Sports Complex, head softball coach, Justin Dodson shouts, “You win this, you go to the state championship.”

Those are words Quitman High School’s softball team dreams of hearing. For the first time since 2015, the Lady Wolverines are only outs away from their goal.

“Yeah, sometimes it doesn’t feel real. It’s like a dream, you know, ” says 7th grader Maggie Guyotte. Again, the 7th grader – has seven home runs to date.

“I’ve played with them since I was in tee ball, ” says Maddie Kaye Brymer. “We’ve waited our whole lives for this. It’s unreal.” Brymer, a sophomore, has 59 runs batted in this season.

Well, it is real. After a 27-7 campaign, Quitman is playing for a shot at the school’s first-ever softball title. But, reality set in early, regarding the pieces put together on this team.

“Before the season – I knew we were going to be a great team by the first time we practiced. We clicked, ” says Guyotte.

Despite leading Quitman to a 5th seed in Class B, set to face Anacoco on Thursday, head coach Justin Dodson isn’t taking any credit.

“Nothing I’ve done, ” says Dodson. “It’s all them. I just get the glory of coaching them in high school.”

(5) Quitman faces (9) Anacoco, Thursday at 3:00 (Field 15) at Frasch Park in Sulphur.