RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – It was a busy Monday for Louisiana Tech baseball. It was kicked off with Ryan Jennings getting the call from the Toronto Blue Jays.



The 6-foot right-hander became the first Bulldog taken in the 2022 MLB Draft. Jennings was taken in the 4th round and 128th overall by Toronto.



He was 5-1 with a 4.13 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched last season for the Dogs. Back on April 9th, Jennings produced one of if not the best outings by a Tech pitcher, striking out 14 batters in a seven-inning performance against Rice.



Kyle Crigger is heading to South Beach as he was taken 202nd overall by the Miami Marlins. Crigger was the Bulldogs’ best pitcher last season, the senior touted a 1.40 ERA and a FIP of 1.83.



He boasted close to a 28% strikeout rate in a predominantly closer role with the highlight of his season being a four-inning eight strikeout relief performance in Baton Rouge to take down LSU in late March. Star shortstop and West Monroe native Taylor Young will be heading to So Cal as he was drafted by the Dodgers 255th overall.



Young hit .346 with an OPS north of 1.100, including launching 10 home runs and stealing 25 bases. He was named to First Team All-Conference for the second consecutive season in 2022 as well.

Wrapping up a busy day in Ruston, Cade Gibson was selected 292nd overall by the Miami Marlins, meaning he will be joining teammate Kyle Crigger. Gibson led the Bulldogs in innings pitched and strikeouts last season.



The Ruston native boasted a very impressive 5.17 strikeout to walk ratio in 2022. The four players drafted today are the most the Bulldogs have had in a draft since five players were taken in 2008.