Ouachita Parish will have, at least, one game taking place on Friday night.

Ouachita Christian (OCS) will greet an undefeated Glenbrook squad, Friday night at 7:00 at Micah Harper Stadium/Fitzhugh Field.

The Apaches are led by former D’arbonne Woods head coach, David Feaster. Glenbrook, who’s in the quarterfinal round, in their first-year of LHSAA postseason eligibity (following transition from MAIS), have only scored under 40 points twice this season – those came in wins over Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep.

However, the Eagles defense has given up an average of

WE WILL HAVE THANKSGIVING WEEK FOOTBALL IN OUACHITA PARISH…TAKE VOTHE LONE GAME IN THE PARISH WILL TAKE PLACE AT MICAH HARPER STADIUM AT FITZHUGH FIELD, FRIDAY AT 7:00…OCS WILL HOST AN UNDEFEATED GLENBROOK SQUAD, LED BY FORMER D’ARBONNE WOODS COACH, DAVID FEASTER..THE APACHES HAVE SCORED UNDER 40 POINTS ONLY TWICE THIS SEASON, IN WINS OVER CEDAR CREEK AND LINCOLN PREP…THE EAGLES DEFENSE HAS GIVEN UP AN AVERAGE OF FIVE POINTS IN SIX OF THE LAST SEVEN WEEKS…SHOULD MAKE FOR A FUN MATCHUP IN MONROE ON FRIDAY…