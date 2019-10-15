Quarterback battle in Grambling?

Despite holding the SWAC’s best team on offense to 10 points, Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs wasn’t satisfied following Saturday’s win over Alabama A&M.

The Tigers’ red zone woes, which were issues in games versus ULM and Louisiana Tech, haunted them once again.

In the first half, quarterback Geremy Hickbottom had a pass intercepted, at the Bulldogs’ 12-yard line.

At one point in the game, Fobbs inserted Ouachita High School alum, Charles Wright, at quarterback. Wright was 13-for-19, with 98 yards passing.

Fobbs spoke about the team’s quarterback situation, following Saturday’s game.

